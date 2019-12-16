Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 4 Live: Polling begins for 15 seats amid tight security

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Fourth phase polling today.

Polling began on Monday morning for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in 15 constituencies amid tight security. A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise. The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and a third gender. Of the 15 constituencies, five are affected by the Maoists. The Election Commission has made adequate security arrangements in every booth to ensure the peaceful conduct of the democratic exercise. The fifteen seats are Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara. All the constituencies are spread across four districts. Voting will end at 3 PM in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in the rest of the constituencies.