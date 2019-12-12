Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3 Live: Voting gets underway in 17 constituencies amid tight security

Jharkhand election live updates: Polling began at 7 AM on Thursday for 17 seats in Jharkhand amidst a tight security. In the third phase, while polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm. A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters. A total of 309 candidates including 32 women are in the fray. The key candidates include three ministers — CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav. Also, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and former deputy chief minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto are in the fray in this phase. The seats where polling is underway include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC). The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The tenure of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly expires on January 5 next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning urged people of 17 seats in Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to enrich democracy. "The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," he tweeted.
People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections.
Of the 17 seats where polling is currently underway, the BJP, JMM and Congress had won 10, three and two seats, respectively in the 2014 Assembly polls. Voting will be held on five seats -- Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barkatha from 7 AM to 5 PM while in the remaining 12 seats, voters will be able to vote between 7 AM to 3 PM.
The third phase of polling began on Thursday morning on 17 constituencies in Jharkhand. The voting commenced at 7 AM amidst tight security arrangements.