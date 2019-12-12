Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3 Live: Voting gets underway in 17 constituencies amid tight security

The third phase polling Jharkhand covers 17 seats in eight districts.

Jharkhand election live updates: Polling began at 7 AM on Thursday for 17 seats in Jharkhand amidst a tight security. In the third phase, while polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm. A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters. A total of 309 candidates including 32 women are in the fray. The key candidates include three ministers — CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav. Also, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and former deputy chief minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto are in the fray in this phase. The seats where polling is underway include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC). The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The tenure of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly expires on January 5 next year.

