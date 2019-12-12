  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3 Live: Voting gets underway in 17 constituencies amid tight security

Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3 Live: Voting gets underway in 17 constituencies amid tight security

By: |
Updated:Dec 12, 2019 8:41:14 am

Jharkhand Phase 3 Polling Live Updates: The third phase of polling in Jharkhand began on Thursday morning at 7 AM. It covers 17 constituencies of eight districts.

Jharkhand Assembly elections The third phase polling Jharkhand covers 17 seats in eight districts.

Jharkhand election live updates: Polling began at 7 AM on Thursday for 17 seats in Jharkhand amidst a tight security. In the third phase, while polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm. A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters. A total of 309 candidates including 32 women are in the fray. The key candidates include three ministers — CP Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav. Also, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and former deputy chief minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto are in the fray in this phase. The seats where polling is underway include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC). The assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The tenure of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly expires on January 5 next year.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:41 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand election live update: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning urged people of 17 seats in Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to enrich democracy. "The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," he tweeted.

    08:25 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Polling underway in Bokaro

    People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections.

    08:17 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand phase 3 election 2019: 17 seats

    The seats where polling is underway include Koderma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Berma, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).

    07:59 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly polls phase 3 Live Updates

    Of the 17 seats where polling is currently underway, the BJP, JMM and Congress had won 10, three and two seats, respectively in the 2014 Assembly polls. Voting will be held on five seats -- Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barkatha from 7 AM to 5 PM while in the remaining 12 seats, voters will be able to vote between 7 AM to 3 PM.

    07:48 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: Key candidates in third phase

    In the third phase, the key candidates include three ministers -- C.P. Singh, Ramchandra Sahis and Neera Yadav, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and former deputy chief minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto.

    07:42 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3: 309 candidates in fray

    There are a total of 309 candidates including 32 female whose fate will be decided by 56,06,743 voters including 26,73,991 female and 95 third gender.

    07:38 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand third phase of polling: Voting begins in 17 constituencies

    The third phase of polling began on Thursday morning on 17 constituencies in Jharkhand. The voting commenced at 7 AM amidst tight security arrangements.

    The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 seats. The state votes in five phases. Polling began on November 30 and will conclude on December 20. Polling in the fourth and fifth phases will be held on December 16 and 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The tenure of the current assembly expires on January5 next year.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Citizenship Bill: ‘Now we can fly like a bird’, say Pakistani Hindus in Delhi
    2Citizenship Bill passage marks ‘dark day’ in constitutional history of India: Sonia Gandhi
    3India needs to do more to protect children from violence: UNICEF