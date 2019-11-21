Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Kicking off BJP campaign, Amit Shah invokes Ayodhya verdict; slams Congress for causing delays

Shah slammed the grand old party for not solving the Kashmir problem in 70 years of its rule purely for vote bank politics. (Twitter/BJP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah made the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case a poll plank in Jharkhand as he kicked off the party’s campaign in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Latehar, Shah accused the Congress party of obstructing the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case hearings in Supreme Court. Shah added that the apex court has now delivered a historic verdict and paved the way for construction of a grand temple at the site where Lord Ram was born.

“Everyone wants that Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, but Congress party did not let the case run in the court. The Supreme Court of India has taken a historic and unanimous decision paving way for a grand temple in Ayodhya where Shri Ram was born,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also slammed the grand old party for not solving the Kashmir problem in 70 years of its rule purely for vote bank politics. “The Congress party had been hanging on to the Kashmir problem for 70 years in the greed of its vote bank. PM Modi has removed the stigma of Article 370 on the crown of Bharat Mata and opened the way for the development of Kashmir today,” he said.

He also trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to give an account of what his party has done for tribals in Jharkhand.

Shah asserted that the dream of Jharkhand statehood remained unfulfilled under Congress rule in the state even as people kept dying. “Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) created Jharkhand and Narendra Modi will embellish and spruce it up,” he told an election rally in Manika.

He promised that if the BJP returns to power in Jharkhand, the party will catapult the state to the top position in terms of development. He also lauded the CM Raghubar Das-led government for “freeing” the state of the Naxal menace in the last five years.

The 81-member Jharkhand legislative assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.