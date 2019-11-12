Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Jolt for BJP as Lok Janshakti Partry announces to contest 50 seats solo

LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday announced that his party will contest elections in Jharkhand alone.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday officially made it clear that it will go solo in the state of Jharkhand where Assembly elections will be held in a five-phase between November 30 and December 20. The announcement was made by the party’s national president Chirag Paswan, adding that the list of candidates will be released today itself.

“Lok Janshakti Party’s state unit has decided that we will contest alone, on 50 seats of Jharkhand, the first list to be released later today,” he said.

The LJP’s decision comes at a time when the BJP is facing pressure from its ruling partner AJSU on seat-sharing formula. The AJSU and LJP were demanding more seats from the BJP to contest, but the saffron party insisted on getting the lion’s share.

Chirag had earlier this week said that the LJP would like to contest elections under the banner of NDA, but added that his party was also prepared to contest the polls on its own. He had emphasised that LJP will not accept seats given to it in as tokens by the BJP.

Notably, the BJP which is seeking to retain power has already released its first list of 52 candidates. This included most of the seats which the LJP had sought from the saffron party. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the LJP had contested only one seat while the AJSU had entered the fray from seven seats.

This time, the AJSU was demanding at least 18 seats from the BJP, ademand that the latter was reluctant to fulfil. AJSU on Monday also released the list of 12 candidates. The party fielded a candidate on Chakradharpur assembly seat, for which the BJP has already named its state chief Laxman Gilua as its candidate.

Results will be declared on December 23.