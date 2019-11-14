Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Incumbent, former Congress chiefs battle it out for Lohardaga seat

Oraon submitted his papers on Monday. (IE)

Sukhdeo Bhagat, the former state Congress chief who recently switched over to the BJP, filed his nomination from Lohardaga assembly (ST) seat on Wednesday. Bhagat, who is a sitting MLA from Lohardaga, is pitted against Rameshwar Oraon — an ex-IPS officer and incumbent Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president. Oraon submitted his papers on Monday.

Wednesday was the last day of filing nomination for the first phase of polling, scheduled on November 30. Bhagat had joined the saffron party in October, along with three others MLAs — Jaiprakash Bhai Patel, Manoj Yadav and Bhanu Pratap Sahi.

The saffron party allotted tickets to all four legislators from the constituencies they currently represent. The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will conclude on December 20 and counting will be held on December 23.