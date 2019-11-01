Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Date, Time Live: Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule at 4.30 PM today

Election Commission to announce Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 date today.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Date and Time Lice Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly elections dates and schedule for the eastern state of Jharkhand on Friday. The ECI is expected to announce the full schedule at a press conference in Delhi at 4:30 PM. The poll body is likely to hold elections in different phases in the state. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 82 seats. While 81 members are directly elected by the people of the state, one is nominated. The tenure of the current assembly expires on January 5, 2020 and the new government has to be formed before that.

