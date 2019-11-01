Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Date, Time Live: Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule at 4.30 PM today

  1. Home
Updated:Nov 01, 2019 1:16:28 pm

Jharkhand Election 2019 Date, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Election 2019 Date Live: The Election Commission will announce the Assembly elections dates of Jharkhand on Friday evening.

jharkhand election 2019, jharkhand election dateElection Commission to announce Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 date today.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Date and Time Lice Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly elections dates and schedule for the eastern state of Jharkhand on Friday. The ECI is expected to announce the full schedule at a press conference in Delhi at 4:30 PM. The poll body is likely to hold elections in different phases in the state. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 82 seats. While 81 members are directly elected by the people of the state, one is nominated. The tenure of the current assembly expires on January 5, 2020 and the new government has to be formed before that.

Live Blog

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Live: Jharkhand Election Date 2019 Announcement

Highlights

    13:13 (IST)01 Nov 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly election 2014

    The previous Assembly election in Jharkhand took place in December 2014. The elections were held in five phases between November 25 and December 20. Counting was done December 23. The BJP-led alliance won 42 seats. Also, this was the first time since Jharkhand's creation that an alliance gained majority in the assembly. While the BJP won 37 seats, it ally AJSU pocketed five seats. The JVM(P) extended support to the BJP in February 2015.

    13:08 (IST)01 Nov 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly: Party wise strength

    In the current House, the Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a comfortable majority. The saffron party has the support of 52 seats which includes three seats of the AJSU. The JMM has 17 MLAs and the Congress has five. The JVM(P), BSP, Marxist Co-ordination Committee (MCC), CPI(ML), NSM have one seat each.

    13:03 (IST)01 Nov 2019
    Jharkhand Legislative Assembly term ends on Jan 5, 2020

    The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is the unicameral state legislature of Jharkhand. The term of the current Jharkhand Legislative expires on January 5, 2020. As per the set norms, a new government has to be formed before that else the President's rule comes into effect automatically.

    13:01 (IST)01 Nov 2019
    Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha chunav 2019

    The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 82 seats. While 81 members are elected directly by the people of the state, the Governor has the right to nominate one member.

    12:59 (IST)01 Nov 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 date: ECI to announce schedule at 4:30 PM

    The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly election schedule of Jharkhand on Friday evening. The dates will be announced at a press conference by CEC Sunil Arora.

    Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha election date 2019, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha chunav 2019, Jharkhand Assembly election date 2019 Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and PM Narendra Modi at a public event. (File Photo. PTI)In the current Legislative Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys a comfortable majority. The saffron party has the support of 52 members including the three of the AJSU. The opposition parties have 26 MLAs which includes 17 of JMM and 5 of Congress. The JVM(P), CPI(ML), BCP, MCC and NSM have one candidate each. The term of the current Assembly ends on December 29, 2019.
