Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Congress says BJP raising Ayodhya, national issues to divert public attention

The Congress alleged that while opposition leaders are raising local issues, the BJP was raising issues like Ayodhya to divert public attention in Jharkhand.

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP leaders are talking about Ayodhya verdict in election rallies in Jharkhand to divert people’s attention from its governance failures. Jharkhand’s Congress unit chief Rameshwar Oraon said that while the opposition is fighting the polls on local issues, the saffron party leaders are raising national issues.

Oraon, a former IPS officer, took over as the Jharkhand Congress chief in August. He asserted that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the state is making sincere efforts to prevent the BJP from coming back to power. The alliance is highlighting the poor condition of roads, the irregular supply of water and electricity, the bad condition of schools due to non-appointment of teachers and the lack of quality education in the state, he said.

“The BJP government has failed to deliver on bread-and-butter issues and that is why they are raising issues like Ayodhya to divert the attention of the people. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that a Ram Mandir will be constructed and a trust will be formed. People are satisfied. They are not looking up to the BJP now for it. The Ayodhya matter is not an issue in the Jharkhand polls,” he said.

“We are fighting on local issues, not national issues,” Oraon added.

His remarks come days after BJP national president Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh raised the Ayodhya issue at poll rallies in Jharkhand. While Shah accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court, Singh alleged that no power in the world can stop the construction of a grand temple.

Oraon also said that groupism had come down in the party and there will be a reorganisation of the state unit after the polls. “There were groups in the party and they were causing disturbance. But the groups that were causing disturbance have left the party,” he said.

The state will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Results will be declared in December 23. While the BJP seeking too retain power in the state, the opposition parties — Congress, JMM and RJD, are contesting elections together to prevent the saffron party’s winning rath.