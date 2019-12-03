Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Congress, JMM want unstable state where their business can flourish, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) while addressing a rally at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He said that both the parties — Congress and JMM — were opportunistic and famous for instability. He accused them of doing deals for their selfishness and corruption.

“During that time, you are aware of what games were being played. Jharkhand was in the news for political instability till five years ago,” PM Modi said.

The Congress and JMM are contesting this assembly election together. Calling the JMM and Congress alliance as opportunistic, the prime minister said that both the parties’ “opportunistic alliance does not like the stability here. So they want an unstable system here. An arrangement in which their business flourishes.”

“5 years ago, Jharkhand was in the news for political instability. In just 15 years, Jharkhand has seen 10 Chief Ministers. Whereas I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 15 years alone – but here then people changed,” he added.

He said that the BJP put a stop to this period of instability and gave the same Chief Minister to Jharkhand for the first time for 5 years. “The result of this stability is that effective action is being taken on Naxalism, a favorable environment has been created for business,” he said.

The prime minister further said there were reports of corruption when both parties used to be in power in Jharkhand but not anymore. He also pointed out that earlier there was instability due to frequent changes in the state governments, which stopped after the BJP came to power under the leadership of Raghubar Das.

He praised chief minister Raghubar Das for building a ‘strong identity’ of Jharkhand in the country and the world. “Five years ago, under the Congress-JMM rule, there were only reports of corruption, loot. Many top leaders of these parties are still running corruption cases in courts,” the prime minister said.