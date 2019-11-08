Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Congress, JMM, RJD seal seat-sharing deal, Hemant Soren is UPA’s CM candidate

In 2014, Assembly polls, the Congress had contested on 62 out of the total of 81 seats.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 date, schedule: Days after the Election Commission announced dates for five-phase Assembly elections to the 81 seats in the Jharkhand, the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal today announced a formal pact on seat-sharing for the upcoming elections. While the first phase will be held on November 30, the last phase will be held on December 20. The results will be announced on December 23.

As per the agreement, the JMM will contest on 43 seats, Congress will fight on 31, while RJD will contest on 7 of the 81 Assembly seats.

According to The Indian Express, two Left parties will not be part of the alliance, and may not even field candidates in two of their seats in Danwar and Nirsa. Earlier, JMM had announced it would contest at least 45 seats.

The Congress has conceded a few of its key seats to the JMM. Among seats that have been conceded include Ghatsila, which is the turf of former state Congress president Pradeep Balmuchu. While he has represented the seat in the past, his daughter Cinderella lost from the seat in 2014.

Speaking to reporters, JMM leader Hemant Soren said that that the seat-sharing formula was finalised after consultations with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Congress also said that the Opposition will contest under the leadership of Hemant Soren, who will be it’s chief ministerial candidate.

Che party, however, could win only 6 seats and had to forfeit deposits in 42 seats. In the subsequent bye-polls, the party won two more seats.

“We had won 6 seats and had come second in 10 seats last time…we won two seats in by-elections, later including one seat where we had come second. So we were first and second in a total of 17 seats…Even if we get to contest 25 seats, it is a good deal,” a senior party leader said