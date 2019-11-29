Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Campaigning ends for first-phase, polling on Saturday

Jharkhand first phase polling: Polling in the first phase will take place on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. They are: Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
Curtains came down Thursday on campaigning in Jharkhand for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.
The notable candidates in the fray are BJP leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said, adding, there will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.