Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ has development, law & order and good governance as key promises

BJP manifesto for Jharkhand: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. The manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ was released in the presence of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister Arjun Munda, Chief Minister Raghubar Das, state Election in-charge Om Mathur and state unit president Laxman Gilua.

In the manifesto, the saffron party laid emphasis on development, law and order and good governance. It also pledged to provide a job for at least one member of every BPL (Below Poverty Line) family in the state besides providing financial assistance to high school students from poor and backward classes.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ also stated that every student of classes 9 and 10 will receive Rs 2,200 while students of classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 7,500 as scholarships if the BJP is re-elected to power. It also assured a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to OBCs (Other Backward Classes) for self- employment. It also promised that a tender worth Rs 25 lakh will be given to tribal contractors.

As per the manifesto, girls from nursery to Postgraduate level will get free education. The manifesto also promises to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

Speaking at the press conference, Prasad said that BJP will form the next government in Jharkhand. “The BJP will win an absolute majority and provide a stable government,” said the Union Minister.

The election in Jharkhand is slated to be held in five phases between November 30, 2019, and December 20, 2019. Counting will take place on December 23, 2019. In the 80-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, BJP currently holds 43 seats, two above the halfway mark of 41. Raghubar Das had been sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of the state on December 28, 2014.