Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: BJP leader Saryu Roy to contest against CM Raghubar Das as an independent

Published: November 17, 2019 7:19:19 PM

The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet said he will contest from the Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) assembly constituencies.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, Raghubar Das, Saryu Roy, Jharkhand Cabinet, Jamshedpur assembly constituenciesJharkhand CM Raghubar Das (IE photo)

Peeved about his name not featuring in the list of 72 candidates announced so far for the assembly polls, senior BJP leader Saryu Roy on Sunday said he will contest against Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an Independent. The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet said he will contest from the Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) assembly constituencies.

He had won from the Jamshedpur (West) seat in the 2014 polls. “I will file my nomination papers from both the assembly constituencies tomorrow. I will also resign from the the Cabinet on the same day,” Roy said.

Also read: Will retire once law enacted to control population: Giriraj Singh

Roy’s move comes in the wake of his name not finding a place in the first four lists of 72 candidates declared by the BJP for the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand, which is going to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

