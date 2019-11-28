Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP govt in state fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto, says think tank

PPRC is associated with the BJP and is chaired by the party’s vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Think tank PPRC on Thursday applauded the BJP-led Jharkhand government and said it fulfilled 92 per cent of the promises made by the party in its manifesto in 2014. Releasing a report compiled by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on the performance of the BJP government on the basis of its 2014 manifesto, its vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Jharkhand government took innovative steps and ensured integrity of the government and integration of the society.

PPRC is associated with the BJP and is chaired by the party’s vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. “92 per cent of the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were either fulfilled or the work has been started on them,” he said. Addressing a press conference here, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, said the party gave a stable and honest government in the state and the good governance has been the anchor point of Chief Minister Raghubar Das’s dispensation.

He also cited various welfare schemes started by the state government and said Jharkhand was the first state where women can purchase land worth up to Rs 50 lakh with just Re 1 as registration fee, which led to 55,000 women becoming home owners.

The Raghubar Das-led government has taken several steps for rural development and farmer welfare, and launched Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana for 22.76 lakh medium and marginal farmers, under which Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 are given to farmers having one to five acres of land over and above the PM Kisan Samman Yojana benefits.

PPRC director Sumeet Bhasin said the innovative steps taken by the BJP government ushered in social development and empowerment of all sectors Talking about the Tejaswini scheme, Bhasin said under the Rs 600-crore scheme young girls were connected to Tejaswini Clubs equipped with facilities to impart formal education and vocational training.

The Assembly election in Jharkhand will be held between November 30 and December 20. And the incumbent BJP is in direct contest with the JMM-Congress alliance in the state.