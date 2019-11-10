Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP announces first list of candidates, CM Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East

The first list was announced by BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda at a press conference held at the national capital.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates for Jharkhand polls on Sunday. The five-phase polls will begin from November 30 and will go on till December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

Out of the 81 seats, the party announced the name for 52 candidates. While chief minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East, state party president Laxman Giluwa has been fielded from Chakradharpur. The second, third and fourth phase of polls will be held on December 7, December 12 and December 16 respectively.

Among other candidates Nirbhay Shahbadi will contest from Giridih, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad, CP Singh from Ranchi, Louis Marandi from Dumka (ST) among others.

Congress releases first list of five candidates for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Jharkhand party President Rameshwar Oraon to contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/8Zslk7pmbW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

The first list was announced by BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda at a press conference held at the national capital.

Recently, addressing party workers, BJP leader BL Santosh asked them to establish contact with every household in the state in the run-up to the election. He also urged party workers to establish contact with the heads of small institutions and take the help of social media to take the development programmes of the BJP governments in both the Centre and the state to people.

The Jharkhand co-in-charge of the party, Ram Vichar Netam, observed that the situation in the country was in favour of the party. He also observed that the party’s base had further improved even at the panchayat level.

Earlier, the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced a formal agreement on seat-sharing for the Assembly polls. As per the pact, the JMM will contest on 43 seats, Congress on 31, while RJD will fight on 7. JMM leader Hemant Soren is the UPA’s chief minister candidate.