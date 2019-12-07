Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: 1 killed, 2 injured as cops open fire outside poll booth

December 7, 2019

Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections in Jharkhand.

jharkhand, jharkhand electionsPeople wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Bundu on Saturday. (PTI)

One person was killed and two others injured on Saturday, after security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch their arms in Gumla’s Sisai constituency, where polling is underway, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospital, said Meena, who is also the nodal officer for assembly election-related security measures.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said the incident is being probed and polling in the booth has been stopped.

A police officer also suffered injuries when angry villagers resorted to stone pelting after the incident, police sources said.



Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
