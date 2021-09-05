Jharkhand: 18 accused of cybercrimes arrested from Deoghar

Twenty-nine mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, eight ATM cards, seven passbooks, five chequebooks, one micro point-of-sale (POS) machine and a laptop were seized from them.
Eighteen people, wanted in various cybercrime cases, were arrested from different villages of Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, police said.
Simultaneous raids were conducted in the Madhupur, Pathrol, Jasidih and Mohanpur police station areas and the arrests made, they said.
Among those arrested was Ravi Ranjan, apprehended in connection with a case registered at Jamnagar police station in Gujarat, they said.
Twenty-nine mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, eight ATM cards, seven passbooks, five chequebooks, one micro point-of-sale (POS) machine and a laptop were seized from them.
