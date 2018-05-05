Jharkhand: 14 arrested over gang rape, murder of 16-year-old in Chatra

In a major breakthrough, 14 people have been arrested over the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. In the horrific incident, the girl was first gang-raped and subsequently burnt to death.

In a major breakthrough, 14 people have been arrested over the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. In the horrific incident that happened on Friday, the girl was first gang-raped and subsequently burnt to death in front of her family members. According to local media reports, the girl was abducted by four youths from near her house and raped. The family members had gone to attend a marriage. The incident took place in Rajakendua village under Itkhori police station in Chatra district – around 160 km from state capital Ranchi. The issue was raised in the village Panchayat on Friday morning.

As per ANI, a relative of the girl claimed that the Panchayat asked the accused to do 100 sit-ups and pay Rs 50,000 to the victim to settle the matter. Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the four youths went to the house of the girl and thrashed the family members and burnt her to death. The four youths have been named accused in the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl. Calling the incident “barbaric”, Das has directed the district police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and take strongest possible action in the matter. Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that these cases have increased under this govt. “They’re doing nothing. They are only doing big rallies to confuse the public. Women are now even afraid to go out in the day,” Hemant Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.

In another rape incident in Palamau district, the village Panchayat asked the rape accused to pay Rs 15,000 to settle the issue after a minor girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in the district on Wednesday night when she had gone to her maternal uncle’s house to attend a marriage.

The spine-chilling case comes in the backdrop of the Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old was raped and murdered brutally in January this year. The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the state crime branch, which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence.