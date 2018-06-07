Jet London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to congestion

A Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon following air traffic congestion after a brief spell of rains, an official said here on Thursday.

A Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon following air traffic congestion after a brief spell of rains, an official said here on Thursday. The flight, 9W-117 with 343 passengers on board, landed in Ahmedabad just after 1 p.m. Later it took off from Ahmedabad for Mumbai, a Jet official said. A Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson said that despite spells of rains, all operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were normal. A scheduled runway closure for maintenance for a couple of hours in the afternoon had also been shelved for the present, official sources said.