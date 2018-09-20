Jet Airways scare: Passengers bleed through ears and nose as cabin crew ‘forgets’ to maintain cabin pressure; watch video

The DGCA said in a statement that the crew, including two pilots, have been taken off duty. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started a probe into the matter, a DGCA official said.

Jet Airways passengers scare: In a harrowing experience, several passengers on Jet Airways flight 9W697 from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nasal, ear bleeding, as the cabin crew forgot to select a switch that maintains the air pressure in the cabin when it is mid-air. The incident was confirmed by an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), PTI reported.

The incident relates to Wednesday evening when 30 out of 166 passengers complained of health issues. During the climb, the crew forgot to select the switch to maintain cabin pressure, reports said. The flight was subsequently turned back to Mumbai mid-air.

Watch the shocking Jet Airways video

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps — Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

One of passengers onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight Darshak Hathi had posted the video on social which has gone viral. “The flight landed at Mumbai airport after an hour & we were told that we will be shifted to a different flight. This is an unfortunate incident,” Hathi said.

The DGCA said in a statement that the crew, including two pilots, have been taken off duty. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started a probe into the matter, a DGCA official said.

Here is the Jet Airways photo

In a statement to news agency ANI, a Jet Airways spokesperson said that the flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. “The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight.” The flight will take off from Mumbai for Jaipur at 10.15 am, as per ANI report.