Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight mishap: One passenger admitted to hospital after aircraft suffered ‘loss of cabin pressure’

One of the Jet Airways flyers, who suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure, has been admitted to a hospital here for check-up, an official said.

By: | Mumbai | Published: September 20, 2018 1:39 PM
The Mumbai-Jaipur flight was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members on board.

One of the Jet Airways flyers, who suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew “forgot” to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure, has been admitted to a hospital here for check-up, an official said. A middle-aged man was brought to Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in suburban Vile Parle by Jet Airways officials.

“He has been admitted for audiometry test and the hospital will issue a health statement after some time,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The Mumbai-Jaipur flight was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members on board. “During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed,” the official at aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai due to “loss of cabin pressure” and the pilots have been taken off duty pending investigation, a Jet Airways spokesperson said. Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

“Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected… some have nose bleeding, a few have ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache,” he added. The official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by doctors at the airport.

