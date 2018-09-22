Jet Airways mishap: Man complains head, ear pain even a day after horrific experience

Meanwhile, following the incident, passengers who have booked with the airline are a concerned lot. (Representational photo)

A day after the horrific flight experience on a Jet Airways plane, one of the injured, who has been discharged from the hospital, continued to cough and suffer ear pain and headache on Friday. The havoc journey of the passengers onboard Mumbai-Jaipur flight resulted in emergency landing at Mumbai airport after the drop in cabin pressure that resulted in nasal and ear bleeding.

According to an Indian Express report, one passenger, Ankur Kala, is going through severe head and ear pain and now his family is planning to go for CT and MRI tests of the brain. According to Ankur’s brother, Vikram, the low cabin pressure affected Ankur a lot as he was travelling from Hong Kong and was in transit for over 24 hours without getting any sleep.

Jet Airways flight 9W697 was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members. Thirty people on board faced health related problems. Among them, five were admitted to Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and were discharged later. Other passengers underwent treatment at the airport hospital.

Ankur claimed that within 20 minutes, oxygen masks came down from the overhead compartment and the pressure dropped. He was among those five who were rushed to the city’s Nanavati hospital.

Meanwhile, following the incident, passengers who have booked with the airline are a concerned lot.

The loss of pressure was due to a manual glitch after the cabin crew ‘forgot’ to put the bleed switch on to normalise pressure. “During the climb, the crew forgot to select a switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained… As a result, oxygen masks got deployed,” an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

An AAIB official told news agency PTI that going by the information till now, the incident could be a case of negligence by pilots as controlling cabin pressure control is part of the check before flight operation.