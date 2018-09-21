Jet Airways horror: Complaint filed against airline, crew members for negligence after passengers bleed

The flight, that was on its way to Jaipur from Mumbai, had to return .

After reports that Jet Airways passengers of a Mumbai-Jaipur flight started to feel unwell mid-air due to alleged neligence of airlines staff and crew members, a complaint has been lodged on account of dereliction of duty amounting to attempt to murder of passengers on board, news agency ANI reported. Nearly 30 out of 166 passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding due to loss in cabin pressure in the flight on Wednesday.

The flight, that was on its way to Jaipur from Mumbai, had to return as a number of passengers suffered ear and nasal bleeding issues allegedly because of failure of the cock-pit crew to maintain cabin pressure, an official in DGCS said. The plane was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members. Thirty people on board faced health related problems. Among them, five were admitted to Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and were released later. Other passengers underwent treatment at the airport hospital.

“Five guests who were referred to a hospital for additional medical check-up have since been released. We are also extending full cooperation to the DGCA for the ongoing investigation of the event, ” Jet Airways said in a statement.

“During the climb, the crew forgot to select a switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained… As a result, oxygen masks got deployed,” an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The cock-pit crew of the flight have been taken off-duty and a probe has been ordered by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

An AAIB official told news agency PTI that going by the information till now, the incident could be be a case of negligence by pilots as controlling cabin pressure control is part of check before flight operation. He added that the DGCA would look into the matter, after which the decision would be taken on whether it should be referred to the AAIB. Incidents that are serious and accidents are referred to the AAIB for further probe.