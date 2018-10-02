Jet Airways horror: Airline offers free tickets to 166 passengers days after cabin pressure fiasco, not all are impressed

Days after cabin pressure fiasco, Jet Airways offers complimentary tickets, flying benefits to passengers

Days after a Jaipur-bound aircraft of Jet Airways made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to low cabin pressure, the airline has offered complimentary round-trip tickets and other flying benefits on Mumbai-Jaipur route to all 166 passengers who were onboard. According to a report in The Indian Express, the airline has sent emails to all passengers informing them about the complimentary offer.

In the email, the airline said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers as it termed the incident ‘unfortunate’. It said that disappointment of passengers is entirely justified and that the airline is offering a return Economy class ticket to each passenger on a non-stop flight. Passengers can redeem the offer for themselves or can nominate a beneficiary. The offer is valid till March 31, 2019.

The airline said that it is also offering 25,000 JP (Jet Privilege) Miles to its frequent fliers to help them buy certain flying benefits and privileges.

“While the flight turned back from its intended route and landed safely at Mumbai, we are concerned that some of our guests on board 9W 697 experienced ear and nose-related issues,” the email reads.

It added that the airline has completed its internal inquiry and is extending support to the DGCA officials who are also probing the incident. It informed that five cockpit members and aircraft maintenance engineers have been suspended.

On August 20, Jet Airways flight 9W 697 enroute to Jaipur returned to Mumbai after passengers complained of ear bleeds and nosebleeds due to the low cabin pressure. An investigation revealed that the crew of the Boeing 737 flight had not selected the switch to maintain the cabin pressure.

However, not all the 166 passengers are buying this move by Jet Airways to placate the passengers. One such passenger, Darshak Hathi, who spoke to The Indian Express said that he was in touch with some other fellow travellers on the flight that day and they may move the consumer court with their grievances. “We were in a dire situation in the flight where we almost suffered death. The airline responds to our situation by offering us a complimentary ticket. I am not going to redeem the ticket as I find it very irresponsible on part of the airline,” Hathi, a Goregaon resident, said.