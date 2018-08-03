Jet Airways flight from Riyadh skids off runway; passengers safe

All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. (Ruters)

Nearly 150 people on board a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight from Riyadh escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway following an aborted take-off from there today, the airline said.

All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, the airline said in a tweet, adding, the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

“Our flight 9W523 with 142 guests and 7 crew members from Riyadh to Mumbai of 3rd August aborted takeoff and departed the runway at Riyadh Airport. All our guests and crew have been evacuated safely with no reported injuries,” the airline .

An official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation here said the pilots aborted take off after they were informed about a “barrier” in the runway. The aircraft was taxing at 100 knot. It veered off the runway due to sudden stopping, the official said.

“Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co-operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance,” read another tweet of the airline.

It said that a predominant number of the 142 passengers onboard have either returned to their local residence or have been accommodated in hotels.