Jet Airways fiasco: Passenger who was on flight that lost cabin pressure suffers permanent ear loss

Passenger suffers permanent ear loss after Jet Airways flight lost cabin pressure

(Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a Jet Airways passenger who was on board the Mumbai-Jaipur flight on September 20, 2018 that lost cabin pressure has suffered permanent hearing loss, reports Hindustan Times. The incident comes two months after he faced bleeding in his ears after a sudden drop in cabin air pressure on the Jet Airways flight. Mukesh Sharma, a PhD researcher from the University of Alveiro, Portugal had undergone an audiometry test on November 12, 2018, at a Jaipur- based hospital.

Sharma said that a medical report revealed that he suffered a permanent hearing loss. Sharma also added that he uses his left ear while speaking on the phone as the right one is most affected. “There were a number of soft sounds I wasn’t able to detect and unless a person is standing face-to-face with me and speaking, I am not able to listen to the words,” Sharma was quoted as saying by HT. Due to the incident, he left his job at Portugal and is now taking up a post of a chemistry professor at Ajmer University. He has already spent a sum of Rs 15,000 on treatment and travelling from his residence at Ajmer to Jaipur.

Another passenger Ankur Kala, who was travelling on the same flight, also suffered similar injuries. Kala, a businessman from Jaipur, said that they will file a case against the airline in consumer court for causing physiological damage and mental stress. “The doctors said that the internal swelling is yet to be resolved and I am still not able to tolerate sharp noises or big sounds. We were initially asked to submit our medical bills by the airlines for compensation but the idea that even after such an incident, our medical bills will be scrutinized and paid, didn’t sound fair to us, so we didn’t. Compensation will be a part of our demands in consumer courts,” said Kala to HT.

Both Sharma and Kala are facing the problem of barotrauma. Barotrauma is caused due to the difference in air pressure of inside and outside the ear.

At least 30 passengers out of 166 of the Mumbai- Jaipur flight (9W 697) were affected. While few suffered ear bleeding, some had nose bleeding and some complained of a headache. The injured passengers were taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for treatment.

Taking cognisance of the report, Ministry of Civil Aviation had Directorate General of Civil Aviation to file its report immediately on the issue.