Jessica Lal murder case: Convict Manu Sharma to walk free after being granted premature release

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma granted premature release. (File)

Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma has been granted premature release from high security Tihar Jail in Delhi. Manu was serving a life term for killing Lal at a restaurant in Delhi in 1999.

According to reports, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the premature release of Manu Sharma.

It is believed that the Delhi government had recommended Manu Sharma’s premature release last month. The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) made the recommendation to release Sharma. The SRB comes directly under the city government.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SRB chaired by AAP leader and Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain on May 11.

Jessica Lal was shot dead by Manu Sharma on April 30, 1999 night after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

Manu Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 and awarded life term. A trial court had acquitted Sharma but the High Court reversed the order. The Supreme Court had upheld the HC’s verdict in April 2010.