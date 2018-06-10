jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced Result 2018: IIT Kanpur declares scores, Pranav Goyal from Roorkee zone tops

JEE Advanced Result 2018 jeeadv.ac.in : IIT Kanpur on declared JEE Advanced 2018 results at the official website results.jeeadv.ac.in. Pranav Goyal from Roorkee zone has secured All India Rank 1.

JEE Advanced Result 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Sunday declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination JEE Advanced 2018. The results were declared at its official website- jeeadv.ac.in, results.jeeadv.ac.in. Pranav Goyal from Roorkee zone has secured All India Rank 1. Over 2.2 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced exam this year. In JEE Main exam, over 2.3 lakh students have qualified. The computer-based JEE Advanced 2018 exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on May 20, 2018 (Sunday).

Through JEE, students get an opportunity to get admission into undergraduate courses such as- B.Tech, BS (Bachelor of Science), B. Arch, Dual degree B.Tech-M.Tech, Dual degree BS-MS, Integrated M. Tech and Integrated MSc. The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to in all the IITs.

JEE Advanced Result 2018: How to check Joint Entrance Examination results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Once you enter the home page of the website click on the ‘JEE advanced 2018 Results’ link

Step 3: Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press log in to view your Results

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

About JEE Advanced Exam 2018:

IIT Kanpur had released admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced had conducted a computer-based test mode on May 20. While paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am- 12 pm, paper 2 was held from 2 pm-5 pm. Candidates qualifying the exam will get admission in bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree courses in NITs and IITs.