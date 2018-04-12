JEE Mains 2018: Fake news, says government on charges that CBSE plagiarised questions from mock test

The education board had recently announced the re-examination of the Economics paper for Class XII on account of the leaked paper. (Reuters)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday denied all reports related to JEE (Mains) 2018 examinations that claimed that seven to eight questions out of 90 in the exam were picked from a model question paper which was set by a coaching institute in 2016. It said that all the questions in the JEE paper were original. A senior CBSE official said the JEE question paper contains questions that are picked out of question banks which have almost 1,500 original items. The question bank is formulated by over 100 experts and each problem is handwritten.

“After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly from the bank and eight to nine sets are created. After this, the moderator even makes handwritten changes to each set. Then anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE and sent to the confidential printer,” the above officer added.

The board in its statement has advised against paying attention to “falsities” and said: “CBSE reiterates that all these 7-8 questions were originally written only about two to three months back and they cannot and could not have figured in any model paper by any coaching institutions two years back. There is an atmosphere of falsities and rumour mongering being deliberately perpetuated against a prestigious organisation like CBSE.”

The education board had recently announced the re-examination of the Economics paper for Class XII on account of the leaked paper. An HRD ministry official on the condition of anonymity told The Indian Expres that it looks like there is some conspiracy to create a dismay and the ministry is trying its best to defeat it. “The latest rumour on the JEE(Main) examination appears to be a case of rivalry between two coaching centres with one trying to tarnish the image of the other with fake news.”