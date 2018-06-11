JEE advanced result 2018: Number of students to clear cut off for IITs hits 7-year low; here is why

IIT JEE advanced result 2018: As JEE advanced result 2018 was announced recently, it was found that 18,138 students out of the 1.55 lakh aspirants have cleared the cut off, according to the report.

IIT JEE advanced result 2018: In a major corner, the number of candidates, who have managed to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 for getting the much coveted opportunity to study in prestigious Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), has come down and said to be the lowest in seven years, according to an Indian Express report. As JEE advanced result 2018 was announced recently, it was found that 18,138 students out of the 1.55 lakh aspirants have cleared the cut off, according to the report. In 2017, over 51,000 students had cleared the examination.

The JEE-Advanced was organised by IIT-Kanpur and the institute has cited that an error-free question paper, which negated the need for grace marks led to the sudden dip in the number of all-India rank holders. IIT-JEE was renamed JEE-Advanced and the eligibility criteria for the entrance test was tweaked in 2013. Since then the number of candidates who qualified has always been at least twice the total seats on offer. However, the number- 18, 138 students is still 1.6 times the number of seats on offer, the report says.

Despite this dip in successful candidates, the IITs are hopeful of filling up 11,279 seats on offer. “Last year, though 51,000 candidates made the cut, the last rank at which a seat was allotted was less than 14,000. So, with over 18,000 candidates, filling up seats should not be a problem even this year,” Chairman of JEE-Advanced at IIT-Delhi Professor Aditya Mittal said. Notably a similar situation was witnessed in 2015 when IIT-Mumbai had to lower the bar after evaluation as an adequate number of aspirants failed to make the cut.

After the results were announced, the number shows that this year, about 30 per cent (approximately 65,000) of those who made the cut in JEE (Main), to appear for JEE-Advanced, did not register to cross the second barrier to joining IITs. Out of the 18,138 who qualified JEE Advanced, 8,794 are general candidates, 3,140 are from the OBC category, 4,709 are Scheduled Castes and 1,495 are Scheduled Tribes. The highest number of aspirants have qualified from IIT Delhi zone (5,072), followed by Madras (3,595) and Bombay (2,936) zones.