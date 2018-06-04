JD(U)’s message to BJP ahead of crucial meet: Nitish Kumar face of NDA in Bihar, party to contest 25 seats in 2019

File pic – PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at an event (PTI Photo)

The Janata Dal (United), a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, has demanded that the BJP finalise the seat-sharing formula for the 2019 general elections, dropping hints that it wants to retain the 2009 formula when the JD(U) had contested on more seats than the BJP. Party spokesperson Ajay Alok on Sunday said that all top leaders of the alliance should sit across the table and decide on the seats, adding that JD(U) used to contest on 25 seats and BJP on 15 seats.

“There is no confusion in JD(U) regarding seat sharing. We used to contest on 25 seats and BJP on 15 seats. Now more allies have joined us so all top leaders will decide about the seat sharing,” he said.

Alok further asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the ‘face’ of NDA in Bihar during next year’s general elections. “Nitish Kumar is the face of NDA alliance in Bihar,” he said

Kumar on Sunday chaired a meeting of the JD(U) core committee in Patna Towards this end. The meeting comes just days before a meeting of the NDA partners called by the BJP. Ram Vilas Paswan of LJP, NDA’s other partner, on Sunday met BJP chief Amit Shah. The BJP, the largest constituent of the alliance, is scheduled to hold a meeting on June 7 in Patna to discuss the matter.

In 2009, the BJP and the JD(U) had fought the Lok Sabha polls together. While the JD(U) had fielded its candidates on 25 seats, the BJP had contested 15 seats. But after Nitish Kumar’s exit from the NDA just ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP joined the ranks with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Upendra Kushwaha.

While the BJP won 22 of the seats it contested in the 2014 polls, LJP bagged six out of seven and RLSP three out of four. Last year, in a dramatic turn of events, Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA fold and it is now obvious that the seat-sharing formula will have to be redone with the BJP facing a tough task to give an upper hand to all the partners of the NDA.