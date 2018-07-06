JD(U) welcome to join Grand Alliance if Nitish Kumar quits politics: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav

Amid reports of JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar eyeing a return to Grand Alliance ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav has made an offer to the ruling party. Speaking on the occasion of RJD’s 22nd foundation day in Patna on Thursday, party leader Tejashwi Yadav laid down terms and conditions for the JD(U) if it wants to return to the Grand Alliance fold. While reiterating that there is no question of throwing open the doors for Nitish Kumar, he said that the JD(U) can ‘join the ranks with us again only if Nitish Kumar retires from politics’.

“If Nitish Kumar decides to retire from politics and JD(U) comes to us, we will think over it… But we are not power-hungry,” he said.

Yadav said that he aims to serve the people of Bihar and is determined to make BJP bite the dust. “Had it been so, I could have asked my father to have an alliance with BJP to make me CM. But we are here to fight the BJP tooth and nail,” he said.

Yadav is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. He is Lalu’s youngest son and is seen as his heir. He said that even if his ‘uncle’ Nitish returns to the Grand Alliance of RJD-Congress and others and offers him the CM post, he will not take up the role. “Now even if Nitish chacha offers to make me CM, I would not take it.”

On Congress’ soft stand on Nitish Kumar, he said, “It is quite possible that some Congress MLAs have a soft corner for Nitish. But what is the guarantee that Nitish Kumar won’t take another turn after taking away our votes. If I happen to talk to Rahul Gandhi, I will surely take this up.”

Yadav has recently opposed the Congress’ idea that Nitish can be taken back into the Grand Alliance if he quits the BJP-led NDA. He had categorically said that the “doors of Grand Alliance are closed” for him. The Grand Alliance under Nitish’s leadership had ruled the state between November 2015 and July 2017 before the JD(U) leader dissolved the government and returned to the NDA to form the government.

There are reports doing the rounds that Nitish Kumar is unhappy with the BJP leadership’s style of dealing with partners. The speculation about his return to the Lalu-led alliance gained momentum when it was reported that Nitish had called Lalu last week to ask about his health. Lalu, who is serving jail terms for his role in the multi-crore fodder scam, is presently admitted at a Mumbai hospital due to poor health. Lalu also skipped party function in Patna yesterday. This was the first time when Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi skipped the party’s foundation day celebrations.

Tejashwi further utilised the opportunity to slam media and political rivals for not discussing the issues of common people, saying they are “only interested in whether ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) would enter politics’. He said while referring to media reports that his elder brother Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya could contest the next Lok Sabha polls from Saran, considered a stronghold of the RJD.

The reports of Aishwarya joining active politics was reported in media after her photos were found on party posters near the RJD office and Rabri Devi’s residence.