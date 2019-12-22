JD(U) wants BJP to convene meeting of NDA to discuss proposed pan-India NRC exercise

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi asks BJP to convene a meeting of NDA to discuss pan-India NRC.

The Janata Dal (United) has asked the BJP to convene a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents to discuss the proposal of the pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said that several NDA parties have expressed reservation over pan-India NRC and the matter needs to be discussed at length.

“If a meeting of the NDA is called, the JD(U) will welcome it. Given the conditions in the nation, the meeting is very important,” he said.

Tyagi reiterated the party’s stand on the NRC. He said that JD(U) national president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has made it clear that the NRC will not be implemented in the state.

“We (JD-U) are against National Register of Citizens,” he said.

BJP’s another ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has also asked the government to dispel confusion over the citizenship law and NRC among the people. Party president Chirag Paswan said protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the NRC with the amended law.

“This has made it clear that the government has failed to dispel confusion in a significant section of people of the country,” he tweeted.

Both the JD(U) and LJP had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. The two parties are the constituents of the BJP-led NDA. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed pan-India NRC so that the infiltrators are identified.