JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok quits post, says his views differ from that of party

Janata Dal (United) leader and general secretary Ajay Alok has resigned from the post of party spokesperson. In his resignation letter dated June 13 sent to the party's state unit president, Alok said he felt differences in his personal views and that of the party. He said he was not doing a decent job and does not wish to embarass Chief Minister Nitish Kumar any more. "I have resigned as a Spokesperson from JDU as I think I am not doing good job as my views which are mine of course do not match with my party, Thanks to my Party and my President who has always supported me and I don\u2019t want to be a source of embarrassment for Nitish Kumar," Alok, a doctor by profession, said. pic.twitter.com\/zWonSD95eg \u2014 Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) June 13, 2019 While Alok has not cited the exact reason behind his decision to quit as spokesperson, the resignation comes days after he targeted BJP president and new Home minister Amit Shah over illegal infiltration in West Bengal. On Wednesday, Alok had attacked Shah for blaming West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for infiltrations in the eastern state. "Only blaming Mamata Banerjee will not work, rather we need to strengthen our own system, especially when Amit Shah is the Home Minister. It is very important to stop illegal immigration," he had said in a tweet. Alok was referring to the influx of Rohingya Muslims into West Bengal through the Bangladesh border. Mamata Banerjee has said that she was against the idea of pushing them back and insisted that they be given shelter in India. It is believed that Alok's tweet didn't go down well with the BJP and JD(U) leadership and this may have been the reason behind the fallout. The BJP and JD(U) run an alliance government in Bihar. However, the JD(U) not a part of the NDA outside Bihar including the Modi government. Alok is son of a renowned physician of Patna Dr Gopal Prasad Sinha. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as JD(U) candidate against BJP\u2019s (now former) Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Saheb constituency. The 40-year-old politician obtained MBBS from DY Patil Medical College, Maharashtra. In 2000, he had set up a diagnostic and in 2013 he set up a hospital in Patna. Alok was active in politics since his college days. He joined active politics in 2003. In 2003, he was denied a ticket to contest from Chainpur, his home town, due to caste issues. In 2005, he unsuccessfully contested assembly elections on a LJP ticket. He then joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and contested 2010 assembly elections. Impressed by Nitish Kumar's development works, Alok joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2012.