JD(U) seeks property details of alienated leader RCP Singh, cites Nitish Kumar’s ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ policy

In a resh blow to former national president, Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister RCP Singh, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has shot off a letter to the estranged leader, asking him to provide details of all properties he has acquired between 2013 and 2022. In its letter dated August 4, 2022, the JD(U) has asked Singh to respond to the points raised in the letter at the earliest.

“It has been brought to the notice of the party vide a complaint filed by two members of the Nalanda unit of the JD(U), with evidence, that as per available information, there has been an inconceivable number of immovable properties registered in your name and that of your family between 2013 and 2022, with several apparent irregularities,” the letter states.

The letter, signed by Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the president of the JD(U)’s Bihar unit, further cites Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s policy of zero-tolerance to corruption, and also enlists the opportunities Singh has received during his long association with the party.

“You have been associated with the party’s leader Nitish Kumar in various capacities as an official and later as a political worker. Our leader (Nitish) has placed his trust in you and given you the opportunity to serve as Rajya Sabha MP twice, as the party’s General Secretary (Organisation) and national president, and as a Union minister,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to brandish Nitish Kumar’s honest credentials to state that despite his long tenure in public life, the Bihar CM has neither amassed any property nor faced any allegations of corruption levelled against him.

“The party expects you to send a detailed response on the points raised in the complaint against you to the party at the earliest,” the letter, which also has a copy of the complaint attached with it, concludes.

Notably, the letter comes barely days after videos showing RCP Singh raising slogans projecting himself as the next Bihar CM surfaced on social media.

Reacting to the development, RCP Singh said that the properties listed in the complaint have been purchased by his wife and daughters, all of whom have been paying Income Tax since 2010. Referring to the letter, Singh said that it was an attempt to humiliate him.

Once seen as among the closest aides of the Bihar Chief Minister, Singh had to step down as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet recently after the party refused to grant him another term in the Rajya Sabha. He was also asked to vacate the sprawling 7, Strand Road bungalow in Patna provided to him by the state government from its central pool. Singh and his family had been residents of the bungalow since 2010, the year Singh made his debut as a Rajya Sabha MP after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service.