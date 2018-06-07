JD(U) says not given desired priority in NDA, but will continue with alliance

JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak (ANI)

NDA ally, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), today said that even as the party was not given the priority it deserves within the NDA, it will continue to be part of the alliance. The party further said it won’t be lying when it says that injustice has been done to JD(U). “We are with NDA on grounds of ideology and policies but we will not be lying if we say that injustice has been done to us. We have not been given the priority we deserve but even if that is done to us, we’ll continue to be with NDA, as we’re now” Shyam Rajak, JD(U) National General Secretary, said.

Slamming the central government for what he termed as injustice to Dalits, Rajak said that while the reservations exist in Bihar judiciary, the same has not been be done for the Supreme Court and High Court. “There’s reservation in the judiciary in Bihar. Why can’t it be done for SC and HC? It raises suspicions on BJP’s intentions. If they’re dedicated towards Ambedkar and Dalits, they must do justice with Dalits, Bihar and give us respectable partnership to prove it’s a strong alliance.” he added.

The NDA parties in Bihar including BJP, JD(U) are meeting in Patna today evening. The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha will not take part in the NDA dinner hosted by BJP in Patna today, reported news agency ANI. However, BJP sources told FinancialExpress.com Thursday morning that he will be part of the meeting and dinner to be organised in the state capital.

On Wednesday, the LJP denied reports of any misunderstanding within the NDA. It said that there was no question of the party getting less number of seats in next year’s Lok Sabha polls. “There is no issue, all NDA allies will sit and discuss each and every seat, the winnable candidate will be chosen,” party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras had said.

Earlier, party MP and parliamentary party chief Chirag Paswan said there was no confusion in NDA on who would be its face during next year’s Parliamentary elections and mooted for elections in Bihar to be fought with PM Narendra Modi as the face. Last Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had a meeting of the party’s core group to discuss future strategy. The party also asked the BJP to look for an early resolution on seat sharing among NDA allies to avoid any confusion.