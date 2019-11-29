JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar wants Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar for work on climate change

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (file photo)

Janata Dal (United) MLC Khalid Anwar has demanded Nobel Prize for his party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Anwar said that Kumar should be honoured for his efforts in the field of climate change.

Asserting he was right in claiming a Nobel Prize for Kumar, he said that the top award was given to a former Vice-President of the United States for his work in the same field and Kumar has also taken measures in the same field.

“I do not want the Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar, but I want it for the leader of 12 crore people of Bihar, who today is Nitish Kumar,” news agency ANI quoted Anwar as saying.

When asked about Kumar’s contributions, he said, “In July, Nitish Kumar for the first time organised a joint session where discussions took place on the topic for nearly 8 hours. He again held a special session on the topic today. He has allocated the entire resources of the state and a big-budget towards the cause, all these efforts should be recognised by the national and international agencies.”

“The work done by Nitish Kumar on climate change is commendable and everyone should learn from him,” he asserted.

“Even Bill Gates praised Nitish Kumar for being sensitive on climate change,” he noted.