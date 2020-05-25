‘Ask your father’: JD(U) MLA, questioned over lack of job opportunities, loses cool at quarantine centre in Bihar – Watch Video

Migrants at a quarantine centre in Dhouri village of Banka in Bihar. (IE photo Siddharth Singh)

A ruling party MLA in Bihar has triggered controversy over his comments in the midst of a massive crisis the state is facing due to coronavirus pandemic. Randhir Kumar Soni, Janata Dal (United) legislator from Sheikhpura, lost his cool when questioned by migrant workers at a quarantine centre in Chandi village of Sheikhpura.

Soni was asked why the NDA governments at the Centre and Bihar had not been able to create adequate job opportunities. To this he replied: “Why don’t you ask for a job from the father who gave birth to you”.

The video of the two-time MLA is widely being circulated on social media platforms. The incident took place on May 22 at a quarantine centre in Soni’s constituency in Sheikhpura. The politician was visiting a quarantine facility here for inspection when the question was put to him during his interaction with migrants.

The squabble between Soni and migrants ended on a terse note and the MLA left for another quarantine centre.

Reacting to the ruling alliance leader’s reaction, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav termed Soni’s comment as ‘insensitive’. Tejashwi also shared the video of Soni’s inspection and argument with migrants.

“तुम्हारे बाबू जी ने तुमको पैदा किया, क्या रोज़गार दिया”-JDU MLA यानि MLA का कहने का मतलब था जब तुम्हारे बाबू जी रोज़गार नहीं दे पाए तो नीतीश कुमार क्या ख़ाक रोज़गार देंगे? CM साहब के अतिप्रिय अवैध हथियार रखने वाले ये माननीय नहीं बल्कि इनकी 15सालों की सरकार का अहंकार बोल रहा है pic.twitter.com/t1hnrbf7uW — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 23, 2020

“MLA meant when your babu ji could not give employment, then how come Nitish Kumar will give (you the job)? It shows the arrogant attitude of the 15 years’ government,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

When Soni realised that he was in dock due to his remarks, the MLA clarified that his statement was not directed at migrants but at an individual he has known for many years. “It is being blown out of proportion,” he said.

Bihar has a population of 10 crore and sees migrants of both the skilled class and unskilled people on a large scale every year. Majority of the population are dependent on the unorganised sector to earn livelihood. Last week, the Bihar government said that since the beginning of the lockdown over 8 lakh migrant workers have already returned to the state and over 20 lakh migrants are expected to return over the next few days.