JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor to continue mentoring I-PAC, work for YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Political strategist Prashant Kishor who on Sunday joined the Janata Dal (United) of Bihar Nitish Kumar, will continue to mentor Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which he had founded in April 2015, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that Kishor will also continue to prepare and execute strategies for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh where polls are scheduled for next year.

Kishor, while interacting with students of Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad earlier this month, disclosed that after the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls he had taken up the assignment with Reddy because he had made a commitment earlier. It was during this ISB meet that Kishor hinted that he wished to go back to work at the grassroot either in Gujarat or in Bihar.

“In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishore campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years,” said Prashant, who was speaking publicly for the first time in last 5 years.

Kishor, 41, a former UN official, hails from Buxar district of Bihar. During the 2014 general elections, he had successfully prepared the campaign chart for Narendra Modi but parted ways with him soon after due to differences with the BJP leadership. The next year, he worked closely with Nitish Kumar and was instrumental in uniting opposition parties against the BJP and delivering them the result. He had also worked for the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 Assembly polls but failed to deliver.

According to the IE report, the I-PAC of Kishor had identified that people in remote areas of Andhra Pradesh want better drinking facility than industrialisation. It said that the ‘Praja Sankalp Yatra’ by Reddy that crossed 3,000 km on Monday, was an idea of Kishor to reach the masses.

Under the ‘Navaratnalu’ programme, the I-PAC has suggested that the YSR Congress make promises that draws public attention. Under this programme, the nine assurances that Reddy has promised to implement immediately after forming the government include better drainage facilities, piped drinking water, ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, among others.

Senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the response to Navaratnalu has been very encouraging.