JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead on Thursday, reports news agency ANI.
The incident took place under the jurisdiction limits of Katihar’s Barari police station.
Also Read
Speaking about the incident, Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar said, “JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar yesterday. The incident took place in Katihar’s Barari Police Station area. We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem.”
Further details are awaited.