JD(U) becomes second largest constituent of NDA after Shiv Sena’s exit

JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo. PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar is now the second-largest constituent of the NDA after Shiv Sena’s exit. The National Democratic Alliance comprises 15 political parties and enjoys the support of five independents in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The alliance had won more than 350 seats in the general elections held this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party remains the largest constituent with 303 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 81 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. With the Shiv Sena walking out of the BJP-led alliance, the JD(U) has now officially become the number two party in terms of strength. The Nitish Kumar’s party has 22 MPs — 16 in the Lok Sabha and six in the Rajya Sabha.

The Shiv Sena was the second largest party of the NDA with 18 MPs in Lok Sabha. However, in the Upper House, the AIADMK remains the second largest constituent of the NDA with 11 members. The Shiv Sena has only 3 MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Also, the opposition has increased its strength in Parliament. The joint Opposition strength has crossed the 200-mark in Lok Sabha where there is no Leader of Opposition owing to the lack of the numbers required for the position as per the Constitution.

The Shiv Sena has moved to the Opposition benches with a new political equation evolving in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is in talks with old rivals NCP and Congress to form the government. The state was placed under President’s rule last week after the BJP and Shiv Sena talks couldn’t materialise to form the government.

The Shiv Sena has become the fifth largest constituent of the opposition camp. The Congress has 52 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the DMK 24, the TMC 22 and YSRCP 22. Though the three important parties — YSRCP, Telangana’s TRS and Odisha’s BJD are technically in opposition, their stand changes according to what suits them politically.