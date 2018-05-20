JDS workers mob Karnataka CM-designate HD Kumaraswamy: See pics

The supporters of Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday were seen mobbing Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy for a selfie. The incident took place when the supporters were trying to take a selfie with Kumaraswamy when he arrived at Bengaluru’s Le Meridien hotel. Kumaraswamy is set to be sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, 2018. Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office to JD(S) Chief. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava stadium. This comes after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa resigned before proving the majority in the assembly on Saturday.

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Monday. He is likely to meet UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and others. During the meeting, Kumaraswamy will discuss the expansion of state cabinet and the goal for next five years. Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, “Tomorrow I will be going to Delhi, where I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji. We will decide about cabinet expansion. I will discuss everything with them on how to give a stable government for the next 5 years.”

See Pics:

JDS workers mob Karnataka CM-designate HD Kumaraswamy. (Image: ANI)

As per a report by India Today, the Congress- JD(S) is considering over a 20-13 formula for sharing of cabinet berths. The Congress party with its 78 MLAs will get 20 cabinet posts while the JD(S) will get 13. It is also learnt that HD Kumaraswamy will keep the finance portfolio with him. While a portfolio of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) is likely to be given to Karnataka Congress chief G Parameshwara.

Apart from this, the Congress high command is also likely to give an important ministry to former Karnataka minister DK Shivkumar for playing a key role in Congress-JD(S) coalition.