JDS take dig at one-man Cabinet, says CM BS Yediyurappa both proposer and approval of projects

CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

The JDS on Friday took a dig at the one-man Cabinet of the B S Yediyurappa government claiming that the Chief Minister is both the proposer and approver of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. The regional party also invoked “Nikhil Yellidiyappa” (Where are You Nikhil) campaign, on Yediyurappa and asked “YadiyurappaCabinetYellappa” (Yediyurappa where is cabinet).

“Nikhil Yellidiyappa” phrase with its multiple funny versions had gone viral during the Mandya Lok Sabha poll campaign, from where JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was the party candidate. Nikhil lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate supported by the BJP.

“Minutes of Karnataka Cabinet meeting held recently-Yadiyurappa (Yediyurappa) called Yadiyurappa for cabinet meeting. Yadiyurappa proposed projects worth thousands of crores. Yadiyurappa approved all the projects proposed by Yadiyurappa. #YadiyurappaCabinetYellappa,” JD(S) tweeted. Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 and proved his government’s majority on the floor of the assembly on July 29, is yet to induct any minister into his cabinet.

Yediyurappa is currently on a visit to Delhi during which he would hold talks with party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet. Yediyurappa had on Thursday said he would be in Delhi on Friday and the day after. “I will also talk to Amit Shah regarding cabinet and come to final decision before coming back,” he added.

According to party sources, Yediyurappa is expected to meet Amit Shah on Saturday. According to party sources, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round. Yediyurappa has a tightrope to walk during the cabinet expansion as he has to craft a fine caste and regional balance, in view of a large number of aspirants, sources said.

However, with no decision yet by the Supreme Court on disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whose resignation from the Assembly paved the way for the BJP to gain power, the chief minister has no immediate compulsion to accommodate them. Opposition parties, the Congress and JD(S), have hit out at the BJP over the delay in cabinet expansion, and had even raised questions about government’s “existence”. The Congress had even said Yediyurappa’s one man cabinet administration “resembled Presidents rule.”