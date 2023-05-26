JDS leader Kumaraswamy calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy’ on new Parliament building boycott

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday called Congress a “hypocrite” for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

As many as 19 Opposition parties on Wednesday announced that they will be boycotting the event, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the event, and not President Droupadi Murmu, who is the highest constitutional authority.

A day later former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda announced that he will attend the inauguration.

His son HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that Congress’ decision showed its double standard to advance its “trivial politics” to turn votes in its favour by “pleasing certain communities”. He also clarified that his attending the ceremony won’t mean that that the party has softened its stand on the BJP.

Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) after detailed discussion agreed in attending the event, as the Parliament building has not been built by a party but rather using the taxpayers’ money, he said.

The former CM added that Congress and a few other parties have decided to boycott the inauguration saying that it should be unveiled by the President, who belongs to the tribal community, he added.

He also added that in Karnataka, the foundation stone of the Vikasa Soudha was inaugurated by the then Congress Chief Minister Dharam Singh in 2005 and not the Governor.

“This is the doublespeak of Congress, which seeks to turn votes in its favour by raising trivial political issues to appease certain communities,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit out at Kumaraswamy saying that the new Parliament building should be “inaugurated by the President”.

“The new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President… HD Kumaraswamy should not forget that when there was presidential election, their party had boycotted voting for the president of the country,” he said, as quoted by ANI.