JD(S) is now ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar’, says Rahul Gandhi as 7 rebel MLAs join Congress in Karnataka; top developments

Political activities and discourse in Karnataka are heating up ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been crisscrossing the southern state, yesterday called Janata Dal (Secular) Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) B-team. Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda not only came under severe flak of Gandhi but also dealt a huge blow as seven party rebel former MLAs had joined the Congress. Gandhi was present at the event. This assumes political significance as JD(S) is consiidered as a strong ally of BJP.

Here are key things you need to know

The JD(S) stands for ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar’, Gandhi said at a public meeting in Mysuru which is considered as a strong belt of Vokkaliga caste which traditionally supports Karnataka.

The rebel MLAs had resigned from Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday. These are the legislators who cross-voted in favour of the Congress candidates in the March 23 Rajya Sabha biennial election in Karnataka.

Seven former MLAs are Chaluvaraya Swamy, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Balakrishna, Iqbal Ansari, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and Bheema Nayak.

It has been learnt that former JDS MLCs Sarovar Srinivas, M C Nanaiah and B Ramakrishna also have joined the Congress.

The votes cast by seven JDS rebel MLAs in the Rajya Sabha biennial election and also support of independents had helped the Congress win the third seat as a bonus, though it had the strength only to bag two seats for sure.

This comes days after Siddaramaiah-led Congress government sent a recommendation to the Centre to grant religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats in the state.