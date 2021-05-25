Jayant Chaudhary elected national president of Rashtriya Lok Dal; vows to follow footsteps of grandfather Charan Singh

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and son of late Ajit Singh, Jayant Chaudhary, has been elected as the new chief and national president of the party. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the party today. Before his elevation, Jayant Chaudhary served as the party’s vice-president. His elevation came in the wake of the unfortunate demise of former party president Ajit Singh who succumbed to Covid at a Gurugram hospital.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Honorable Jayant Chaudhary on unanimously elected National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal at the virtual meeting of the National Executive. Under his leadership, the Rashtriya Lok Dal will continue to fight for the interests of the farmers and the poor,” said the party in a tweet.

It also said that the party has extended full support to the farmer unions’ call to mark May 26 as ‘Black Day’ in view of the farmers’ agitation completing six months.

Reacting to his elevation, Jayant Chaudhary said that he will try his best to strengthen the organisation. “I am honoured and mindful of challenges ahead. Will try my best to strengthen our organisation and will value inputs as we collectively take our core issues forward. Am drafting an open letter to express my condolences and solidarity with all Covid impacted families as a first step,” he said in a tweet.

Jayant said that he will follow the footsteps of his grandfather and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and father Ajit Singh to continue his fight for the farmers and the poor.

His elevation comes a year before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Jayant will have less than a year to reclaim the RLD’s lost political ground and strengthen the party machinery. He will also have to work on consolidating the support of its primary Jat vote bank which has moved towards the BJP in the past. The RLD is seeing the farmers’ agitation as an opportunity to strengthen its foothold among the masses again.