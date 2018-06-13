Jayanagar election 2018 results LIVE updates: Counting begins as Congress, BJP fight for Karnataka constituency

The polling in Jayanagar countermanded by the Election Commission following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was an MLA the seat. Voting was held on June 11 and around 55 per cent polling was recorded

Jayanagar election 2018 results will be out today even as counting has begun for this Bengaluru constituency a month after Karnataka election was held on May 12. The polling in Jayanagar countermanded by the Election Commission following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was an MLA the seat. Voting was held on June 11 and around 55 per cent polling was recorded, as per reports.

Prior to the polling, political drama unfolded in this constituency after both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had fielded their candidates. The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate. On June 5, JD(S) pulled out its candidate and extended the party’s support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had said that his party candidate Kalegowda was “retiring” from the contest, and they would support Congress’ Sowmya Reddy. On ther other hand, The BJP has named B N Prahlad, brother of Vijaykumar, as its candidate. About 19 candidates’ fates will be decided today in the assembly constituecy where number of electorates are two lakh and voting was held across the 216 polling booths.

Recently, both the Congress and JD(S) had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city. Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD(S) candidate to a distant third.