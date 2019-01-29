Jayalalithaa’s mood used to swing during hospitalisation, doctor tells panel

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during her hospitalisation in Chennai’s Apollo hospital in 2016. On several occasions she wanted to be left alone, a doctor who treated her told the enquiry commission that is probing the death of AIADMK supremo

Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, while quoting deposition of Dr Shilpa said as per Indian Express, ” she was in fluctuating mood, sometimes she will smile, sometimes she will say “leave me alone.” The doctor had attended on the then chief minister between October 1 and December 4, 2016. An anaesthetist, Dr Shilpa had made remarks on the former CMs health status at that time, while giving proof as a commission witness on late leader’s ailment.

The doctor’s deposition had been mentioned in commission’s order dismissing Apollo Hospitals please, which sought the constitution of a 21-member medical board to help the panel probe medical records of her treatment in 2016.

As per the commission, the doctor was cross-examined by the counsel for first respondent V K Sasikala, who was a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and not by hospital’s counsel.Dr Shilpa had resigned from the hospital in 2017.

“That is the reason the counsel for the applicant hospital has not put any question even though Dr Shilpa was present before this commission on two occasions,” the commission said.

The Commission further said that Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan during his deposition had admitted that the evidence of AIIMS doctors from the national capiat was sufficient . There was no need for for a medical panel.