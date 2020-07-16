Jayalalithaa’s Chennai house to become Tamil Nadu CM residence? AIADMK govt actively considering proposal, High Court informed

In a submission before the High Court during the hearing on a plea by a residents association on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government said it was considering converting Jayalalithaa’s residence into the CM house. (IE photo)

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government of Tamil Nadu is considering converting a major portion of ‘Ved Nilayam’, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden locality, into the official residence of the Chief Minister, the Madras High Court has been informed. In a submission before the High Court during the hearing on a plea by a residents association on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government said it was considering converting Jayalalithaa’s residence into the CM house.

The residents have opposed the government’s proposal to convert Ved Nilayam into a memorial, contending that doing so would cause huge disturbance to them as the memorial would be frequented by thousands of people on a daily basis.

In his submission to the High Court on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Vijay Narayan said that the government would be acquiring the immovable and movable properties of the late chief minister. A division bench of the High Court had earlier suggested that a major portion of the property be converted to the official residence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu instead of a memorial.

The A-G said that the proposal was being actively considered by the Tamil Nadu government. He, however, opposed the plea filed by the Poes Garden and Kasthuri Estate House Owners Association. The High Court observed that converting a residence into a memorial was not a new phenomenon and dismissed concerns by the residents as based on apprehensions.

“The very apprehension of the association that a large population is going to visit the memorial and cause hardship to the residents itself shows that the association s aware of the fact that the late leader has a large following in Tamil Nadu,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said, dismissing the petition.

The Tamil Nadu government had promulgated an ordinance in May this year to temporarily take over Veda Nilayam as well as its movable assets to convert it into a memorial.