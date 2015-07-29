Jayalalithaa to skip APJ Abdul Kalam’s funeral due to health issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa will not be attending former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s funeral, which is to be held in Rameswaram, due to health issues.

According to reports, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and other state ministers will be present at the late president’s funeral.

The body of the former president was flown out from Delhi to Madurai in Tamil Nadu this morning, from where it will be taken by helicopter to Rameswaram. Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Manohar Parrikar are accompanying the mortal remains to Rameswaram, where Dr. Kalam’s body will be kept today for the people to pay their last respects.

His last rites will be performed at 11 a.m. tomorrow with full military honours.

Dr. Kalam passed away in Shillong on Monday evening. He collapsed after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.

His mortal remains were brought to New Delhi yesterday where a large number of people, including President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three Service Chiefs paid their homage to the departed leader.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for two days yesterday as a mark of respect to Dr. Kalam.

The government has declared a seven-day national mourning as a mark of respect for Dr. Kalam, who played a stellar role in advancing India’s nuclear programme.

Considered one of the most popular presidents of India, Dr. Kalam became the 11th head of the state and occupied the post between 2002 and 2007 during the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.