Jayalalithaa’s Rs 900-crore assets: Nephew Deepak, niece Deepa ‘class II legal heirs, rules Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has recognised late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece as ‘class II legal heirs’ of her estate and other assets. Nephew Deepak and niece Deepa are children of Jayalalithaa’s brother Jayakumar. They had moved the court claiming that they are the second class legal heirs of Jayalalithaa as per the Hindu Succession Act and that they are entitled to inherit the properties left behind by their aunt.

Jayalalithaa, a former actor, served four times as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In September 2016, she fell severely ill and died on December 5 after 75 days of hospitalisation in Chennai. Her estate and other assets worth more than Rs 900 crore.

A Division of Bench of Justices comprising N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose allowed an application filed by Deepak and granted him and his sister powers to administrate all the properties of Jayalalithaa.

“Deepak and Deepa are second class legal heirs of the late CM, being the son and daughter of her late brother Jayakumar,” the bench said.

According to the judgment, the total amount of assets which are likely to come into the hands of Deepak and Deepa is about Rs 913,42,68,179.

The High Court also dismissed the other application moved by AIADMK functionaries N Pugazhendhi and P Janakiraman who sought to be appointed as administrator of the properties of the late chief minister. It said the appellants are not qualified to maintain the application.

Regarding Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence in Poes Garden, the court suggested that it could be turned into an official residence-cum-office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu instead of converting it entirely into a memorial. It, however, said that one portion of the residence could be converted into a memorial.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently promulgated an ordinance to take possession of her three-storeyed residence and convert it into a memorial.

“State public money cannot be wasted for the purpose of constructing the memorial. The real tribute to any leader should be paid by following his/her principles and working for the benefit of the people and development of the society. If the government intends to make the residence of Late Chief Minister’s memorial as residence, there will be not be any end for such proposals,” the bench observed.

The court said that Deepak and Deepa have expressed desire to create a trust in the name of Jayalalithaa for welfare measures and directed the state government to provide round-the-clock security to both at their own cost.